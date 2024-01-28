Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Hexcel worth $84,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,979,000 after buying an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

