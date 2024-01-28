Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $66.96 on Friday. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.