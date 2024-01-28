Hexcel’s (HXL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Hexcel alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.