Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) & Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Head to Head Contrast

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 31.61% 9.08% 4.26% Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 21.41, meaning that its stock price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Essex Property Trust and Highlands REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 2 9 4 0 2.13 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $244.56, suggesting a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Highlands REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.61 billion 9.44 $408.32 million $8.15 29.01 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 2.83 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Highlands REIT on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

