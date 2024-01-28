Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT opened at $192.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $193.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

