Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.
Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.
See Also
