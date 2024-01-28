Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Update

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,300 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -412.50%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.