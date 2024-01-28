Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,183,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,861 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 355,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 35.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

