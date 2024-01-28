Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.25.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $361.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $461.51 and its 200-day moving average is $476.07. Humana has a 1 year low of $342.69 and a 1 year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.