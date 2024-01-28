Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,364,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,611,000 after acquiring an additional 747,679 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16,282.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,627,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,341 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

