Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

View Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.