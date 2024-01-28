Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 241 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 27,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

