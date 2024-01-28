Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 366 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,111,000 after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $69.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.79. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

