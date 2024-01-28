Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,889 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares in the company, valued at $312,719,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 244,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $9,051,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,456,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,719,631.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

