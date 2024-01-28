Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

