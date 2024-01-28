Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $86.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

