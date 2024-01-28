Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,337,000 after buying an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

