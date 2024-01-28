Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

