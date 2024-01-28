Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $736,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Hess by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $144.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.37. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

