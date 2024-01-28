Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $630.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $658.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

