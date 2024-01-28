Ieq Capital LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

