Ieq Capital LLC Has $821,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.84.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $133.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.82. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

