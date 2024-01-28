Ieq Capital LLC Has $873,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.17 and a 52-week high of $171.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.95.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

