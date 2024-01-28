Ieq Capital LLC Has $957,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

