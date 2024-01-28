Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

