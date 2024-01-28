Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

