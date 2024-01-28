Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,826 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 434,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,024,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $483,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $12,730,599.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of A opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

