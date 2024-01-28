Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 7,534 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 490,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

