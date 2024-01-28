Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $895,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

