Ieq Capital LLC Sells 3,056 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.