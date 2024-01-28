Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 173.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.6% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 12.8% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 111.7% during the second quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.93. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

