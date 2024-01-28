IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Receives $22.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get IMAX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

IMAX stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in IMAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in IMAX in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.