Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Raymond James

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.38. Independent Bank Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

