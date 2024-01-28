Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Ingredion worth $79,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 31.7% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

