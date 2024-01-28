Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after buying an additional 83,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

