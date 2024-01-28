Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

BMAY opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

