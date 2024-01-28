Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,271.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62,719 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

