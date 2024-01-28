Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp by 824.1% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Intapp by 81.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $15,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 49.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.
Intapp Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. Intapp has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 0.62.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
