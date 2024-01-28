InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 6,048.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,027.14 ($76.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.59) to GBX 6,000 ($76.24) in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 7,482 ($95.07) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 5,086 ($64.63) and a one year high of GBX 7,558 ($96.04). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,898.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,258.11. The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,691.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

