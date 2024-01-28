Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
