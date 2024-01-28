Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,692.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 73,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

