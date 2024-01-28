Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 519,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 289,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

