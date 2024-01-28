Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCTGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 519,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 289,094 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.36.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

