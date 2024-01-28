Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $86.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

