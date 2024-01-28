Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 258,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 170,465 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $25.05.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
