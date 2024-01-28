Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get Invitae alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NVTA

Invitae Stock Up 7.3 %

NYSE:NVTA opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.68. Invitae has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 600,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,588,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 179,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 349.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.