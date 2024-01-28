IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $2,434,523 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

