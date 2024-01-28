iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 114,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

