iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.39

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.39 and last traded at $64.39, with a volume of 5139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $571.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMXF. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

