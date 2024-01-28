iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.58

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.58 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 2941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a market cap of $865.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILCB. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.