iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.08

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $280.08 and last traded at $279.98, with a volume of 36462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $279.47.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.06.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.