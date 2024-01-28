iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Reduced by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $104.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $105.90.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

